A suburban convenience store sold a $2.25 million-winning Lotto ticket, but the winner has yet to come forward and claim the prize.

The winning “Quick Pick” ticket was bought at the Circle K store at 12810 W. 143rd St. in Homer Glen, according to the Illinois lottery.

The ticket matched all six numbers: 02 - 18 - 28 - 31 - 40 - 50 to win the multi-million dollar prize in Monday's drawing. Biggest Lottery Winners

The retailer will receive a bonus of $22,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets immediately, the lottery said.

If you won, officials urge you to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until you can visit one of the five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim the prize.

More than 47,000 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $4,841 in Monday's drawing, according to the Lottery.