Chicago police officers shot and killed a man that authorities said opened fire on a patrol car on the city’s South Side Friday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., two officers responded to a call of a man with a gun in the 5800 block of S. Wabash Ave. in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said in a statement.

The officers saw a group of men in an alley and as they drove toward them, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, striking the patrol car, according to police.

The officers returned fire, officials said, hitting the man. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the fatality, but did not release any further information, including his identity.

Police did not say where the man was shot, or how many times he was hit.

Edward Strickland works the overnight shift as a security guard in the area and said he heard the shooting.

“I heard about 15 to 20 shots,” Strickland said. “I just pushed myself away from the door and continued to look at my phone.”

“It’s common around here, so when I hear them I just stay away from the windows and doors,” he added.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police, and no officers were injured during the incident.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days as is customary with all police-involved shootings.

The specifics of the incident, including the use of force, remain under investigation by the Independent Police Review Authority, officials said.