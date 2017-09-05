Plaza at Millennium Park Hosts Pasta Dinner Ahead of Bank of America Chicago Marathon - NBC Chicago
Plaza at Millennium Park Hosts Pasta Dinner Ahead of Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Tickets include a pasta buffet, salad, dessert and a photo op with a special guest

    Plaza at Millennium Park

    The Plaza at Millennium Park, the featured restaurant of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, is hosting a pasta dinner to give marathon runners a chance to carbo-load before the big day.

    The pasta dinner takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the restaurant, at 11 N. Michigan Ave.

    Dinner tickets cost $40 and include a pasta buffet, salad, dessert and one Goose Island beer or glass of featured wine.

    Each pasta station features a variety of options, including baked mac and cheese, roasted vegetarian pasta, spaghetti with meatballs and rigatoni Bolognese. Desserts include mini-chocolate cupcakes with cappuccino frosting, carrot cake and assorted mini-cookies.

    This dinner also features a special guest. Olympic medalist and American record holder Deena Kastor will be on hand for a meet-and-greet, photos and some marathon tips.


