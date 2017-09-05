Plaza at Millennium Park Hosts Pasta Dinner Ahead of Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The Plaza at Millennium Park, the featured restaurant of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, is hosting a pasta dinner to give marathon runners a chance to carbo-load before the big day.

The pasta dinner takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the restaurant, at 11 N. Michigan Ave.

Dinner tickets cost $40 and include a pasta buffet, salad, dessert and one Goose Island beer or glass of featured wine.

Each pasta station features a variety of options, including baked mac and cheese, roasted vegetarian pasta, spaghetti with meatballs and rigatoni Bolognese. Desserts include mini-chocolate cupcakes with cappuccino frosting, carrot cake and assorted mini-cookies.

This dinner also features a special guest. Olympic medalist and American record holder Deena Kastor will be on hand for a meet-and-greet, photos and some marathon tips.



