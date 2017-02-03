Original Rainbow Cone Announces 2017 Season Opening | NBC Chicago
Original Rainbow Cone Announces 2017 Season Opening

Chicago's five-flavored ice cream cone classic returns for another season

By Jacquelyn Schlabach

    Chicago's five-flavored ice cream cone classic will return for another season.

    Original Rainbow Cone announced this week on their Facebook and Twitter pages that they are opening March 4.

    "We can't wait to see you all at the start of our 2017 season!" the business posted. "Grand Opening Celebration March 4th!!"

    Last October, Original Rainbow Cone closed for the winter season. 

    For 91 years, ice cream lovers have enjoyed Original Rainbow Cone's signature combination of orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, Strawberry and Chocolate flavors. The ice cream is divided into five sliced layers on the cone. 

    The Original Rainbow Cone grand opening is at their 9233 S. Western Ave. location.

