Two paddlers reported missing in Minnesota have been found safe after writing 'SOS' in sand – and their dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

Authorities began searching for the man and woman after they hadn’t been heard from after four days while canoeing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in St. Louis County, Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement on Facebook.

Pilots in a Cirrus airplane were using heat-seeking equipment to search near Oyster Lake when they spotted the pair on Friday, authorities said.

The paddlers had used flashlights and written 'SOS' in the sand to get the air crew’s attention, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol then directed the Minnesota Army National Guard to the location, officials said, and the man and woman were safely rescued.

They were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.