Michael Jordan Calls Warriors' 73-Win Season Meaningless

National Basketball Association Hall of Fame member and legendary athlete Michael Jordan smiles before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Chicago Bulls legend and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has long been known as one of the best trash-talkers in NBA history, but he took things to a new level in a recent conversation with Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

Lacob, whose Warriors won the NBA championship in 2015 and won 73 regular season games last year, was at a meeting with a group of NBA owners, including Jordan, when the conversation turned to the results of the past season. Despite winning 73 games, the Warriors did not win the NBA title, and as a result Jordan hammered him with some savage smack talk:

“There was a moment where he said, you know, ’73 don’t mean [blank]’,” Lacob told a San Francisco radio station. “He did it, Michael Jordan did that. And I looked at him and I just decided not to make a big deal of it. I said, you know, you’re right, we didn’t win it, we had to get better.”

The Warriors did indeed get better over the offseason, as they acquired Kevin Durant in free agency, but Jordan still takes the “W” here. His 1995-96 Bulls team won 72 regular season games, then an NBA record, and ultimately won the championship as they took down the Seattle Supersonics in six games.