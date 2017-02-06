Meteor Soars Through Skies Across Chicago Area

It was a spectacular sight for many in the Chicago area as a meteor lit up the sky. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports.

If you were awoken by a bright flash of light around 1:30 a.m. Monday, you weren't the only one. Hundreds across the Chicago area and in several Midwest states reported witnessing a bright meteor that flashed across the skies overnight.

According to the American Meteor Society, at least 175 reports on the fireball had been received by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

One of the images capturing the event was recorded by a police officer in west suburban Lisle. The officer said he was on routine patrol around 1:30 a.m. when he saw the meteor shooting through the sky near the East-West Tollway. He “did a double-take” and then immediately turned on his dashcam video, the officer said.

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

About 30 miles away, police in northwest suburban Morton Grove were also able to get the meteor sighting recorded on dashcam video:

Reports and videos quickly began to surface from others witnessing similar sightings throughout the Chicago area and in several Midwest states.

The National Weather Service said reports were received from Iowa, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The farthest sighting reported came from Ontario, Canada.

One witness, Marcella Canfora, said she was driving near Milwaukee when she saw the event from her windshield and began recording on her cell phone. She posted the video on Facebook page:

After tracing its path from witnesses, the American Meteor Society said its believed the fireball was traveling northeast before it ended somewhere between Sheboygan and Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Many residents in Wisconsin reported seeing the flash followed by sounds of an explosion, which was likely the meteor making its final landing, according to the National Weather Service.

There were no reports of damage from any possible meteor landing, the NWS said, which may have taken place somewhere in Lake Michigan.