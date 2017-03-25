Man Fatally Struck by Semi Truck in Chinatown

A man was struck and killed by a semi truck on Chicago's South Side on Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 9:33 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 200 block of W. Cermak Rd. in the city's Chinatown neighborhood. There, authorities said they found a 56-year-old pedestrian who had been hit by a truck. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately confirm the fatality, and further information on his identity was not available.

The truck driver remained on the scene after the crash, police said, and CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit continues to investigate.