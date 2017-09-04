As Congress heads back to Washington D.C. this week, it isn’t just health care on the agenda. There’s also a bill calling for more federal funds for career and technical training programs. (Published 36 minutes ago)

As Congress heads back to Washington D.C. this week, it isn’t just health care on the agenda. There’s also a bill calling for more federal funds for career and technical training programs.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, one of the co-authors of the bill, said it is designed to better connect local education with the needs of the labor market. Community colleges will play a key role, he said.

"What are the skills that are in demand and how do we train our young people and others to get those skills?" Krishnamoorthi said. "If they can demonstrate that, then there's more resources to help them and scale up programs that already exist."

The Career and Technical Education Bill cleared the House and is on its way to the U.S. Senate.