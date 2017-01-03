Head coach John Fox of the Chicago Bears stands on the field prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago.

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox may not have had much success in 2016, but he’ll be looking to get a jump-start on the competition later this month as he and his coaching staff will guide the North team in the annual Senior Bowl.

It’s been over 20 years since the Bears sent their coaching staff to Mobile, Alabama, for the game, but Fox is excited for the opportunity to see some of the best collegiate prospects before they head to the NFL Draft later this year.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to get a hands-on look at some of the top draft-eligible players in the nation,” Fox said in a statement. “The Senior Bowl experience will provide our coaches and personnel staff an extended chance to evaluate these players in a one-on-one setting, which could prove to be very valuable to us as we approach the NFL Draft.”

Fox and the Bears’ coaching staff will be opposed by Hue Jackson and his staff from the Cleveland Browns. The Browns will own the number one overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and the Bears will own the number three pick when the selection show takes place in the spring.

The Senior Bowl, which will be televised on NFL Network, will take place on Jan. 28 in Alabama, with kick-off set for 1:30 p.m.