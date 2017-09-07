Thanks to her straight sets win over Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday night, Madison Keys made it an All-American U.S. Open semifinal in New York this weekend.

Keys, a Rock Island-native, will take on Coco Vandeweghe in the second semifinal on Thursday night in Flushing Meadows. The first semifinal will feature American tennis icon Venus Williams, who will take on Sloane Stephens at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The quartet of Americans is an historic grouping, as it marks the first time in 36 years that all four semifinal spots have been occupied by American-born players.

Keys has had a sometimes challenging road into the semifinals, having to go three sets in her third round victory over 17th-seeded Elena Vesnina. She had to go three sets in the round of 16 as well, dropping the second set of her match against fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina before storming back to win the third set 6-4 to punch her ticket into the quarterfinals.

If Keys, who currently resides in Florida, can reach the final, she will take on either Williams or Stephens in an All-American final match in New York. The women’s final is scheduled for Saturday evening, and will be broadcast on ESPN.