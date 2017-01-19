Garrett Popcorn Celebrates National Popcorn Day With Snack Upgrade | NBC Chicago
Garrett Popcorn Celebrates National Popcorn Day With Snack Upgrade

The deal is on for in-store and online purchases

By Jacquelyn Schlabach

    Chicago's Garrett Popcorn Shops is celebrating National Popcorn Day with a deal fans won't want to miss.

    Stop by any Chicago location and receive a complimentary upgrade of Garrett Mix from a medium to a large size bag.

    For online shoppers, popcorn lovers can purchase a one-gallon signature blue tin of Garrett Mix for $25.95. Include the code THANKYOU17 and the order will include complimentary shipping.

    Garrett Popcorn Shops first opened in Chicago in 1949. Since then, the company has opened stores across the country.

    Cheese corn, caramelcrisp, macadamia caramelcrisp and peacan caramelcrisp are some of the favorites that Garrett Popcorn offers.

     Their in-store and online deals are valid through Jan. 19.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

