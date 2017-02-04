Authorities are searching for a man suspected of two bank robberies in suburban Chicago over the past month. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A non-takeover bank robbery occurred at 5:13 p.m. Friday at a Fifth Third Bank branch located at 1645 Larkin Ave in northwest suburban Elgin, according to FBI spokesperson Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 5'8" white man with brown hair and a thin to medium build, believed to be approximately in his mid-30s.

Photo credit: FBI Chicago

He was wearing black sunglasses, a black coat, blue jeans, a black shirt, and brown shoes with a white sole, authorities said.

Photo credit: FBI Chicago

The same man is also suspected of robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch in suburban Woodridge on Jan. 12, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the suspect is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.