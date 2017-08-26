CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 15: Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates by hoisting the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-0 in Game Six to win the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith has long been regarded as one of the best all-around blue liners in the NHL, and his status is reflected in a new ranking of the league’s top defenders.

The new ranking, released by NHL Network on Saturday night, places Keith as the fifth-best defenseman in the entire NHL. Keith, who is entering his 13th NHL season, had six goals and 47 assists last season as he played in 80 games for the Blackhawks.

In his career, Keith has picked up a pair of Norris Trophies as the NHL’s top defenseman, won three Stanley Cups, and won two Olympic gold medals.

Ottawa Senators star Erik Karlsson is the top-ranked defenseman in the league, with San Jose’s Brent Burns, Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty, and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman all ranking ahead of Keith on the list.

Players like Blackhawks blue liner Brent Seabrook and former Blackhawks star Niklas Hjalmarsson (now with the Coyotes) did not make the cut.