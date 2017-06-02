St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler made his first trip back to Wrigley Field after winning the 2016 World Series with the Chicago Cubs, and he got his championship ring in an emotional pregame ceremony.

Fowler, who hit a lead-off home run in Game 7 of the Fall Classic to help propel the Cubs to victory, signed a free agent contract with the Cardinals over the winter, and even in enemy colors, he was all smiles as he received his championship ring from Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward:

The Cubs posted photos of the special event on their Twitter feed:

The team also aired a special tribute video to the outfielder, who made playoff appearances with the Cubs in both seasons that he played on the North Side:

Clearly moved by all the emotion and ceremony from the pregame festivities, Fowler promptly launched a home run to lead-off the game and to give the Cardinals an early lead.