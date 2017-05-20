Authorities were investigating a death at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in north suburban Skokie on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Skokie police confirmed they were conducting a death investigation at the mall, located at 4905 Old Orchard Shopping Center.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police planned to hold a press briefing at the Skokie Police Department at 4:45 p.m., a spokesman for the department said in a release.

