Authorities were investigating a death at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in north suburban Skokie on Saturday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., Skokie police confirmed they were conducting a death investigation at the mall, located at 4905 Old Orchard Shopping Center.
Further details were not immediately available.
Police planned to hold a press briefing at the Skokie Police Department at 4:45 p.m., a spokesman for the department said in a release.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Published 1 minute ago