Skokie Police Conducting Death Investigation at Old Orchard Mall
Skokie Police Conducting Death Investigation at Old Orchard Mall

    Authorities were investigating a death at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in north suburban Skokie on Saturday afternoon. 

    Around 4 p.m., Skokie police confirmed they were conducting a death investigation at the mall, located at 4905 Old Orchard Shopping Center.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    Police planned to hold a press briefing at the Skokie Police Department at 4:45 p.m., a spokesman for the department said in a release.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 1 minute ago

