David Ross Shows Off 'Magic Mike'-Inspired Moves on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross showed off a new sexy side of himself and managed to strut away with one of the highest scores on Monday night’s "Dancing With the Stars.”

Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold danced to 50 Cent's “Candy Shop” in jazz routine inspired by "Magic Mike Live.”

True to “Magic Mike” form, Ross even stripped down during the steamy rendition, ripping of his pants and T-shirt, much to the amusement of the competition’s judges, who praised the performance for being “action-packed.”

Among those watching Ross take it off on the ABC reality television hit was Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo, who wasted no time in poking fun at his former teammate in a series of messages on Twitter.

“Speechless... and a bit horrified,” one tweet read.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” joined in on the fun Tuesday morning with a video to Rizzo reminding him of the sensual moves Ross showcased the night before:

“Thanks @GMA,” Rizzo replied. “My eyes had just stopped hurting.”

Ross and Anderson scored 31 out of 40 points for the performance. Charo and her partner were eliminated.