Cubs and White Sox Make History With Blowout Wins

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox both played divisional opponents on Monday night, and as both offenses lit up the scoreboard, they managed to pull off a feat that they haven’t accomplished in nearly 30 years.

That feat came thanks to the Cubs’ 14-3 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Pirates, which was punctuated by Jason Heyward’s third home run of the season, and the White Sox 12-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Sox got another home run from Matt Davidson, his fourth of the season, as they picked up their second straight victory.

The extreme margin of victory for both teams led to a pretty remarkable achievement. According to Christopher Kamka of Comcast Sportsnet Chicago, the Cubs and White Sox had not each won a game by 10 or more runs on the same day since 1987:

On that day, the Cubs got an impressive 13-2 victory over the Houston Astros. Andre Dawson, who would later go on to win the MVP award despite the Cubs finishing in last place in their division, cracked a pair of home runs and drove in seven RBI in the game, and Keith Moreland also hit a home run and drove in four RBI as the North Siders cruised to victory.

Not to be outdone, the Cubs’ offense would go on to an even bigger day the next day, scoring a mind-boggling 22 runs in another blowout win over the Astros.

Meanwhile, the White Sox thrashed the Texas Rangers 15-5 on that fateful day in 1987. Greg Walker had a home run and five RBI, and Harold Baines also hit a home run as the White Sox picked up an impressive victory of their own.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, they couldn’t follow up that victory with another one, as they were blown out by 11 runs the very next night in Texas.