Donald Franz and the dozens of firearms recovered by Crystal Lake police after a search warrant was executed at his suburban home.

Police recovered more than 50 firearms after executing a search warrant on a suburban man’s home after he was arrested under suspicion of drunken driving, police said Tuesday.

Donald Franz, 50, of the 300 block of Datmoor Court, Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated DUI, unlawful possession of a suspended driver’s license, aggravated battery to a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm without requisite firearms owner identification card, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without requisite firearm owner identification card, unlawful possession of revoked concealed carry license, unlawful possession of a revoked FOID card and carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence.

Crystal Lake police officers responded Thursday about 10:20 p.m. to the 1-100 block of North Williams Street in Crystal Lake after a report of a possibly drunken driver, police said in a news release. Officers found Franz alone in a vehicle at that location, police said.

Police began questioning Franz and said he became combative with police and began resisting arrest. Police said he had loaded gun on him at the time of his arrest and ammunition for different types of firearms was found in the vehicle he was in.

Police said in the news release that information obtained during Franz’s arrest lead them to obtain a search warrant for a residence and vehicle he owned.

Police executed the search warrant on Friday about 4:30 p.m. on Dartmoor Court. Police seized 36 high powered rifles, assault rifles and shotguns, 20 assorted handguns and thousands of rounds of ammo.

Franz is being held in lieu of $50,000 at McHenry County Jail.

And investigation was ongoing, police said.