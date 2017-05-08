Chicago's Navy Pier Officially Opens for Summer

Monday marked a special day on the Chicago tourism calendar as the Pier Park at Navy Pier fully opened for the season. NBC 5's Alicia Roman reports.

Monday marked a special day on the Chicago tourism calendar as the Pier Park at Navy Pier fully opened for the season.

Navy Pier’s signature attraction, the Centennial Wheel, has been open all winter long, but with summer approaching and the attraction nearing its one-year anniversary, there’s a lot of excitement around the park for the start of the season.

“We’re on pace to hit one million riders right around our one-year opening, so we’re super excited,” Navy Pier’s Payal Patel said. “It’s been the centerpiece of the Navy Pier centennial celebration. We look forward to welcoming even more riders this year.”

The Wheel isn’t the only attraction open at Navy Pier as the season begins. The Lighttower attraction opened on Monday, as did the climbing wall and the Pepsi Wave Swinger. The rides range in price from $2 for the remote control boats to $8 for the Wave Swinger and the climbing wall, and patrons will be able to hit all of them starting on Monday.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for the beginning of the season. After Memorial Day Weekend, the hours expand, as the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.