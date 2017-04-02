Chicago White Sox Set Opening Day Roster

Tim Anderson and the White Sox will kick off the 2017 regular season on Monday when they welcome the Detroit Tigers to Guaranteed Rate Field (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox will open their season on Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field as Jose Quintana takes the ball against the Detroit Tigers, and we now know the 25 players that will make up their roster for the big day.

The roster was significantly impacted by injuries, as several key players will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is one of them, as he’s still dealing with a biceps issue, and outfielder Charlie Tilson will miss at least the first two months of the season with a stress reaction in his foot.

Right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya will also begin the season on the disabled list with an abdominal strain, giving the White Sox three roster spots to fill right away as the season begins.

To that end, the White Sox purchased three contracts as they finalized their roster Sunday, with Cody Asche, Geovany Soto, and Anthony Swarzak all making the club out of spring training as a result of the slew of injuries.

The White Sox have opted to keep 12 pitchers and 13 position players to begin the 2017 season, with two catchers, seven infielders, and four outfielders comprising the position player group.

Here is the full 25-man list as the White Sox prepare for the coming year:

Pitchers: Dylan Covey, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland, Dan Jennings, Nate Jones, Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam, Jose Quintana, David Robertson, James Shields, Anthony Swarzak, Michael Ynoa

Catchers: Omar Narvaez, Geovany Soto

Infielders: Cody Asche, Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Matt Davidson, Todd Frazier, Tyler Saladino, Yolmer Sanchez

Outfielders: Melky Cabrera, Avisail Garcia, Leury Garcia, Jacob May

First pitch between the White Sox and Tigers is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. on Monday afternoon, and the game will be televised on Comcast SportsNet Chicago.