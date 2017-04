Summer at the ballpark is always a fun time, but the Chicago White Sox are taking things to a new level as the team announced a slew of new promotions and giveaways for fans to enjoy at Guaranteed Rate Field. Whether it's a Stormtrooper bobblehead, Bark at the Park, or a Game of Thrones celebration, the White Sox have something that every fan could enjoy, and we have you covered by detailing all of the fun events coming to the ballpark this summer.