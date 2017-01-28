What You Need to Know About Chicago's New Bag Tax

Starting Wednesday, a tax of 7 cents per bag will be added at the checkout counter of stores across Chicago. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Starting Wednesday, shoppers that forget to bring a bag to the grocery store will have to pay the price.

Chicago's new bag tax takes effect on Feb. 1, meaning a tax of 7 cents per bag will be added at the checkout counter of all stores across the city.

The fee applies to all bags, both paper and plastic, and was passed to replace Chicago's ban on lightweight plastic bags that was repealed Jan. 1 after 16 months. New Taxes Chicago Residents Will Face in 2017

The 7 cents-a-bag rate was a compromise decided on when Mayor Emanuel agreed to lift the plastic bag ban. Five cents of each fee will go to the city, and two cents to store merchants.

The tax is expected to generate roughly $13 million a year, with the city receiving about $9.2 million and the rest retained by the businesses. New Illinois Laws in 2017 From the "tampon tax" being retired to marijuana being further decriminalized, a host of new laws are set to take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. Here's some of the nearly 200 laws that are set to kick in at the start of the new year. Regina Waldroup reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017)

Some bags are exempt from the tax, including:

bags used to package loose bulk items, such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy, cookies or small hardware items

bags containing frozen foods, meat or fish, prepackaged or not

bags to wrap flowers, potted plants or other damp items

bags that separate food or merchandise that could damage or contaminate other items when placed together in a bag

bags that contain unwrapped prepared foods or bakery goods

bags provided by a pharmacist to hold prescription drugs

packages of garbage bags, pet waste bags or yard waste bags

bags provided by a restaurant for carry-out or dine-in food

newspaper bags

dry cleaning or garment bags

plastic bags with a retail price of at least fifty cents ($0.50) each

The tax will also not apply to bags used to carry items purchased through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) or a similar governmental food assistance program.

If you still don't have a reusable bag to avoid paying the tax, city officials are planning to distribute free, reusable "Chi Bags" at seven CTA locations during the evening commute on Wednesday. Top 10 New Illinois Laws for 2017

Some retailers are planning to give away reusable bags as well. On Wednesday, the first 200 guests at each of Target's 16 Chicago locations will receive a free bag, as will the first 1,000 customers at each of Whole Foods' 12 locations across the city.

The new fee is just one of many that will cost Chicagoans in 2017, with several new laws taking effect, including a new water tax, another property tax hike and more parking meters.