Rajon Rondo Out 'Indefinitely,' Bulls Announce

Just hours before the Chicago Bulls take on the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, the team announced that point guard Rajon Rondo will be out "indefinitely."

Rondo injured his right hand in Game 2 at Boston Tuesday night, the team announced. An exam revealed that he suffered a thumb fracture and while surgery is not required, he is "out indefinitely."

The Bulls stunned the basketball world with their 106-102 victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series, then did it again on Tuesday night with a 111-97 win in Game 2 in Beantown.

Game 3 is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. CT Friday at the United Center.