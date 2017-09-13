Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher was named as one of 11 first-year eligible nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Urlacher, who racked up eight Pro Bowl appearances and 1040 tackles in his 13-year NFL career, is one of 108 players and coaches that will be trying to get into the Hall of Fame when the committee votes in January.

Joining Urlacher among the first-year eligible players that were nominated are Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber, and long-time star wide receiver Randy Moss.

Urlacher will be going up against some stiff competition as he tries to get one of the limited number of Hall of Fame spots. Players like Terrell Owens, Jeff Saturday, and John Lynch will all get serious consideration for the Hall, which will elect between four and eight new members when they meet before the Super Bowl.

The list of nominees will be trimmed down to 25 semifinalists in November and down to 15 finalists in January. The final vote will take place the Saturday before the Super Bowl, which will take place in Minneapolis next year.