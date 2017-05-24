Body Found in Columbus Park Lagoon: Chicago Police

A body was pulled from the lagoon in Columbus Park on Chicago’s West Side Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 9:34 a.m., the Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to the park, located in the 500 block of S. Central Ave. in the city’s South Austin neighborhood, after an unidentified body was discovered in the lagoon, authorities said.

Further details, including information about the body, were not immediately available.

Detectives remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The body of a west suburban man was found in the lagoon in February.