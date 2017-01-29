Former Blackhawks Star Signs With Chicago Wolves

James Wisniewski #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes during warmups before facing the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on October 8, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Chicago Wolves have made it a habit of signing notable veteran talent to their roster over the years, and they dipped into the free agent pool again on Sunday as they agreed to terms with defenseman James Wisniewski.

Wisniewski, an 11-year NHL veteran, was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft. He ended up spending parts of four seasons with the Blackhawks, scoring 13 goals and dishing out 43 assists in 170 career games with the organization.

He also spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL career that saw him score 53 goals and tally 221 assists in 552 career games.

“We are excited to have James as a part of the Wolves’ organization,” Wolves G.M. Wendell Young said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience and skill to our team. He will be a great enhancement for an already outstanding group.”

Wisniewski will be helping to assist a Wolves squad looking to improve defensively and to keep pace in the Central Division. The Wolves enter the AHL All-Star break in second place in the division, three points behind the Grand Rapids Griffins, and they have a defense that ranks in the middle of the pack, so adding a veteran of Wisniewski’s talent could help them get stronger on the blue line.

Prior to joining the Wolves this season, Wisniewski spent time in the KHL, playing on the blue line for Vladivostok Admiral. He had a goal and three assists in 16 games, and he racked up 39 penalty minutes in the process.

The Wolves will return to action on Friday, Feb. 3 when they battle the Griffins.