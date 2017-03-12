Authorities are warning about two armed robberies that began when the victims used a dating site to arrange meetings that turned into muggings. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Chicago police have issued a warning about two armed robberies that began when the victims used a dating site to arrange meetings that turned into muggings on the city's South Side.

In separate incidents on Feb. 27 and March 9, men using the site "MeetMe" arranged to meet a woman for a date. The meetings were scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. near the 9100 block of S. Ada St. and the 9300 block of S. Laflin St. in the city's Brainerd neighborhood, police said in a community alert.

When the victims arrived, they were instead met by two or three men armed with handguns, who then demanded the victim’s property. The victims were not injured in the incidents, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with either robbery, and authorities continue to investigate.

Robbers Lured Victims Using Dating Site: Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (312) 747-8273.