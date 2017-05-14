Amazon to Hire 2,000 Workers in Illinois: Report

Online retail giant Amazon has announced plans to hire 2,000 workers in Illinois over the next 14 months.

The hiring effort will take place over the next 14 months, the company’s recruiter – a Chicago-area native – told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The full-time jobs will be spread across several locations around the state, the Sun-Times reported, including the online retail giant’s nine fulfillment centers in Chicago (on Goose Island), Joliet, Romeoville, Monee, Waukegan, Edwardsville and two in Joliet.

The company is also hiring for its corporate office in Chicago’s Loop, a bookstore in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, an AmazonFresh location and a campus pickup service at the University of Chicago-Illinois, according to the Sun-Times.

Amazon’s latest hiring effort is expected to bring the number of people employed by Amazon in Illinois to 7,000.