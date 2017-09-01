Chicagoans can now get wine, beer and other alcohol delivered to their front door in one hour thanks to Amazon.

Amazon's Prime Now delivery service has come to the city, offering up one- and two-hour delivery of alcohol from Eataly, Fresh Thyme and Plum Market, a company representative confirmed to NBC Chicago.

An ID is required on delivery, the company said.

The Prime Now service also offers similar deliver of other items include fresh produce, meats and other groceries, officials said.

Other cities offering up wine, beer and spirits through Prime Now include: Cincinnati, Columbus, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Phoenix, Richmond, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and most recently Portland.

So raise a glass, and then fill it up in under two hours.