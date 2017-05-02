World Series Trophy Damaged in Boston While Crowd-Surfing at Concert: Report | NBC Chicago
World Series Trophy Damaged in Boston While Crowd-Surfing at Concert: Report

By Richard Ray

    Joe Maddon addresses a massive crowd at Grant Park Friday after the Chicago Cubs World Series Victory Parade. (Published Friday, Nov. 4, 2016)

    Several of the gold-plated flags on the Chicago Cubs’ 30-pound Commissioner’s Trophy were broken off of the hard-earned hardware while being crowd surfed in Boston at a concert this weekend, the Boston Globe reports.

    Both the Red Sox 2004 and the Cubs 2016 World Series trophies were being passed around by a raucous crowd of fans while Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder took the stage with Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein to Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” about 1 a.m. Sunday. The event is an annual fundraiser put on by Epstein and his brother for their charity, Foundation To Be Named Later, called Hot Stove Cool Music.

    Passing the trophies around #maybethatwasntagoodidea #chicagocubs #bostonredsox #hotstovecoolmusic #eddievedder

    A post shared by B.L (@somebodyisalwayswatching) on

    The flags were picked up and the hardware was “repaired,” the newspaper reports, before it was displayed alongside the Red Sox’s trophy at Sunday’s game between the two teams at Fendway Park.

    According to the Instagram account that posted video of the trophies being passed around, Epstein was waving to the crowd to return the trophies. The post is paired with the following hashtag:

    #maybethatwasntagoodidea

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

