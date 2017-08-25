Winner Claims Largest Prize in Illinois Lottery History

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the check presenation beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT. Watch it live right here.

The winner of a $393 million Mega Millions jackpot has claimed the largest prize in Illinois lottery history.

Lottery officials announced plans to present the winner with a ceremonial check at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday.

The single ticket sold in Illinois matched all the numbers drawn during the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this month.

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois

The prize, which was previously estimated to be the sixth-largest prize at $382 million, grew to $393 million, moving it up the ranks as the fifth-largest prize in the game's history. The ticket was sold at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois, just 30 minutes outside of Chicago.

The winning numbers were: 23, 33, 53, 56 and 58. The Mega Ball number was six.

Three tickets, sold in Ohio, Washington and California, matched the five white ball numbers to win the game's second prize.

This is the fourth Mega Millions jackpot winner this year.

Also this week, a Massachusetts woman won the $758.7 million Powerball prize.