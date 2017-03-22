It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, and in a new video released Wednesday, he revisited the place where it all began.

That place is Bonanza High School in Las Vegas, where Bryant attended school and started on his path toward baseball fame and fortune. The infielder visited the school as part of a promotional video for Red Bull, and he takes fans on a tour around the hallways and fields that he once called home:

“(It’s) pretty cool to see your face on a door right when you walk up,” he said. “The wall of fame was something that we walked by every day in school and you look up there and think, that would be pretty cool to be up there one day. Now the students here walk by and see my face up there.”

Bryant certainly has come a long way from crushing home runs at his high school. The third-year player has won a National League Rookie of the Year and National League MVP Award, a World Series title with the Cubs, and gone on a whirlwind publicity tour as one of the rising stars in the game.

Despite all of that, he wasn’t always so popular, even with the citizens that lived near the high school, as he recounted smashing a windshield during batting practice while he was on the prep circuit.

“I actually hit a homer over the fence and we hear a sound,” he said. “Obviously it was a car; we just didn’t know what we did to the car. Five minutes later, a guy pulls up, window shattered. It was a pretty funny moment.”

For now, Bryant is focused on smashing windows and home runs onto Waveland Avenue at Wrigley Field, but at least he’d have the money to pay for damage done to property after signing a 1-year, $1.05 million contract this offseason.