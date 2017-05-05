Teen Charged in Murder of Chicago Police Officer's Son

The 19-year-old son of a Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting on the city's South Side early Sunday. NBC5's Ash-Har Quraishi reports. (Published Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016)

A teen has been charged in the killing of a Chicago police officer's son, who was fatally shot last summer on the city's South Side, just hours before family members said he was scheduled to return to college.

Anthony Moore, 18, was charged in the murder of 19-year-old Arshell Edward Dennis, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Friday morning.

"We promised we'd never stop & we didn't," he wrote.

Dennis was fatally shot on Aug. 14 while sitting with another man in front of his family's home in the 2900 block of West 82nd Street in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood. Police say a suspect approached the pair around 12:04 a.m. and opened fire, authorities said, striking Dennis in the chest.

The 20-year-old man sitting with Dennis sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and side of the chest, according to police.

Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where Dennis was pronounced dead. The other victim was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Family members said Dennis, who was known as Trey, graduated from Urban Prep Academy in 2014. He was home visiting his mother, who had been sick, the family said, before starting his junior year studying journalism at St. John's University in New York.

"Our family is deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless shooting. The loss of our son is stunning and painful," the Dennis family said in a statement. "Tragically, we were going to take him to airport today at 3 p.m. to return to school. Now because of this senseless violence, we will be grieving and planning his funeral."

"Trey was smart, funny and the light of our lives," they added.

Dennis' father is Chicago Police Officer Arshell Dennis, CPD confirmed. Guglielmi said in a statement that the elder Dennis and Superintendent Eddie Johnson served as patrol officers together in the 6th District.

"Officer Dennis dedicated his life to make this city safer, and his son Arshell was a good kid, making his parents proud and studying for a promising future as a journalist," Johnson said in the statement.

"As always, the men and women of the CPD will stop at nothing to find who was responsible and bring a sense of closure and justice to Officer Dennis and all of families affected by violence.

But in order to address the root of this violence, we must change the way the criminal justice system treats the reckless, repeat gun offenders who are causing this violence and send a clear message that when you are involved in gun crimes you will be held accountable," Johnson added.

"It's a deep loss," Dennis' grandfather said. "It hurts and I wish some of this senseless killing would stop."