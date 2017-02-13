Suburban Waitress Receives $2,500 Gift From 'Guardian Angel'

In the midst of a busy Saturday night shift, a suburban waitress was left stunned when she received a $2,500 gift from someone identified only as her “guardian angel.”

Imelda Murphy Sprenger said she had heard a group of regular customers had requested to sit in her section that night, but the restaurant was too busy so they sat in another part of the restaurant.

She had planned on stopping by their table to say hello, but in the chaos that is a Saturday night shift at Nick’s Pizza & Pub in Crystal Lake, she simply didn’t have time.

Once Sprenger realized who the customers were, she knew she had to stop by.

At the table was a man she had known for several years, a pilot she identified only as Leo, who had frequented the restaurant with fellow pilots for years. Joining him was his daughter Kim, who Sprenger had also grown to know.

Years ago, the group of pilots helped Sprenger in a time of need. She had longed to go to her sister’s wedding at her home in Ireland, but couldn’t afford it – until that group left her an envelope with $5,000 to pay for her trip.

After that, Sprenger became close with Leo’s family. They even helped throw her an impromptu baby shower.

But on Saturday night, Sprenger could tell something was different.

“[Kim] sat down and I could tell she was a little nervous,” she said. “I could tell that about her.”

That’s when the woman handed Sprenger an envelope.

“Kim gave me this envelope and I’m like, ‘What’s this?’ and she said, ‘Oh, this is from your guardian angel’ and she goes, ‘I’m serious’ and she was very serious. And my legs started to wobble.”

Inside the envelope was a letter.

“I read in the letter, it was like this beautiful butterfly card, it said, ‘Imelda, here’s hoping this helps on getting you back to Ballinrobe in 2017,’” Sprenger recalled. “And the most beguiling thing about this is no one knows where I live. And then she wrote, ‘Cheers.’ That was it.”

Sprenger said she only knows the person who gave her the gift was once served by her at the Crystal Lake eatery and happened to know Kim and her family.

“I guess a couple of years ago, this lady was at Nick’s. I took care of this lady and her family,” Sprenger said. “I don’t know but she remembered me for some really odd reason and I stood out and I guess made an impression or whatever.”

News of the gift was posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page by owner Nick Sarillo.

“I don’t even know how to explain what happened tonight with our, very special Imelda Murphy Sprenger,” Sarillo wrote. “She received a $2500 tip/gift from a woman who only wants to be known as her guardian Angel! Magic happens again.”

It’s not the first time the restaurant has made headlines thanks to generous customers.

Last June, one customer tipped a bartender at the eatery’s Elgin location twice in one night, for a total of $1,500.

Try as she might, Sprenger said she hasn’t been able to find out who her “guardian angel” is. She’s hoping to plan a trip to her hometown, where she hasn’t been since that fateful five years ago for her sister’s wedding, sometime this year.

Asked if Sprenger had a message to the mysterious woman, she sighed and said, “I’m overwhelmingly grateful.”

“And wish I knew who it was so I could just give her the biggest, tightest hug in the world,” Sprenger said. “She really is my guardian angel.”