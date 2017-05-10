Stormy Weather Takes Aim at Chicago Area

After a quiet and mild start to the day, the Chicago area is under a threat for severe weather Wednesday.

Much of the Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, with some counties south and west of the city placed in the slight risk category.

While conditions will remain cloudy throughout much of the morning and early afternoon hours, showers and storms are expected to develop by late afternoon in far western counties.

Storms that do develop will likely move east across the metro area by the evening, bringing the potential for strong to severe conditions, including heavy rain, damaging wind, large hail and lightning. An isolated tornado will also be possible.

Temperatures return to more spring-like weather in some parts, though a large temperature spread is expected across northern Illinois. Highs will likely stay in the 50s along the lakefront, growing milder inland, where they could reach in to the mid-70s.

Scattered showers will be possible overnight and into the morning hours Thursday as conditions grow cooler.

By Friday, highs return to the low- to mid-60s ahead of what looks to be a pleasant Mother’s Day weekend.