Free tickets to Chicago's big New Year's Eve celebration, Chi-Town Rising, are limited-- and some areas have already reached capacity.

With just a few days left to register for free admission to the event, the south viewing area has been deemed "sold out."

Tickets for the north viewing area and "space-available entry" for both viewing areas remain open for registration, according to the event's website.

The viewing areas will offer revelers a chance to watch the outdoor concert and giant rising star leading up to the midnight countdown, but those hoping to attend will need to register for the free tickets in advance.

There are three ticket options for New Years’ Eve celebrators, including early arrival options for both the north and south viewing areas and "space-available entry" for both viewing areas.

Those with early arrival tickets can enter the north or south viewing areas before 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., entry to the viewing areas is no longer guaranteed and will be offered only if space is available.

The north viewing area will be in Pioneer Court and the south viewing area will sit along Upper Wacker Drive.

Registration for tickets will be available online here as well as on-site.

Tickets for some of the paid party options -- including ones at Howells & Hood, the Hard Rock Cafe, the Corona Beach House and Resolution Gala -- are also available on their website.