National Smokeless Tobacco Company Recall

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. is recalling dozens of smokeless tobacco products after receiving at least eight complaints from consumers who reported finding sharp metal objects inside cans.
Complaints came from multiple states, including Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ohio. The reported objects were visible to the consumers, no injuries were reported.
The recall involves products made in the company's Franklin Park, Illinois faciliity, under a variety of popular brands.
Below are the products affected by the recall:
- Copenhagen Brand Products
- Copenhagen Snuff
- Copenhagen Long Cut
- Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen
- Copenhagen Long Cut Southern Blend
- Copenhagen Long Cut Straight
- Copenhagen Pouches
This recall applies to cans with no printed code on the bottom or lots that have one of the following date codes (45/16, 46/16, 47/16, 48/16, 49/16, 50/16, 51/16, 52/16, 01/17, 02/17, 03/17, 04/17 and 05/17) on the bottom of the can.
- Skoal Brand Products
- Skoal Long Cut Mint
- Skoal Long Cut Cherry
- Skoal Long Cut Straight
- Skoal Long Cut Citrus
- Skoal Long Cut Rich Blend
- Skoal Long Cut Crisp Blend
- Skoal Bandits Mint
- Skoal Pouches Straight
This recall applies to cans with no printed code on the bottom or lots that have one of the following date codes (45/16, 46/16, 47/16, 48/16, 49/16, 50/16, 51/16, 52/16, 01/17, 02/17, 03/17, 04/17 and 05/17) on the bottom of the can.
The company said it notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall.