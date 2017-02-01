National Smokeless Tobacco Company Recall

If the House approves the bill, smokeless tobacco would be taxed by weight and not price -- raising an estimated $105 million in taxes.

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. is recalling dozens of smokeless tobacco products after receiving at least eight complaints from consumers who reported finding sharp metal objects inside cans.

Complaints came from multiple states, including Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ohio. The reported objects were visible to the consumers, no injuries were reported.

The recall involves products made in the company's Franklin Park, Illinois faciliity, under a variety of popular brands.

Below are the products affected by the recall:

Copenhagen Brand Products

Copenhagen Snuff

Copenhagen Long Cut

Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen

Copenhagen Long Cut Southern Blend

Copenhagen Long Cut Straight

Copenhagen Pouches

This recall applies to cans with no printed code on the bottom or lots that have one of the following date codes (45/16, 46/16, 47/16, 48/16, 49/16, 50/16, 51/16, 52/16, 01/17, 02/17, 03/17, 04/17 and 05/17) on the bottom of the can.

Skoal Brand Products

Skoal Long Cut Mint

Skoal Long Cut Cherry

Skoal Long Cut Straight

Skoal Long Cut Citrus

Skoal Long Cut Rich Blend

Skoal Long Cut Crisp Blend

Skoal Bandits Mint

Skoal Pouches Straight

This recall applies to cans with no printed code on the bottom or lots that have one of the following date codes (45/16, 46/16, 47/16, 48/16, 49/16, 50/16, 51/16, 52/16, 01/17, 02/17, 03/17, 04/17 and 05/17) on the bottom of the can.

The company said it notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall.