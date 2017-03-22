Dallas Green, the main architect of the 1984 Chicago Cubs, who ended nearly four decades of playoff-less baseball on the North Side, has passed away according to a report out Wednesday.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports and Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reported the news of Green’s passing on Wednesday afternoon.

Green joined the Cubs in 1982 as the team’s executive VP and general manager, and he quickly went to work on rebuilding the team’s roster. He acquired star players like Ryne Sandberg, Rick Sutcliffe, and Dennis Eckersley, and thanks to his team-building the Cubs reached the 1984 postseason, making the playoffs for the first time since they’d made the World Series in 1945.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, they weren’t able to get back to the Fall Classic that year, as they blew a 2-0 series lead and ultimately lost three games to two to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

Even though the Cubs didn’t make the playoffs again in Green’s tenure with the club, he did oversee a farm system that churned out some incredible talent, with players like Rafael Palmeiro, Mark Grace, and Greg Maddux all joining the system and thriving under his leadership.

After his time in Chicago, Green rejoined the managerial ranks, taking the helm with the New York Yankees in 1989 and the New York Mets from 1993-96.