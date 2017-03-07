A heavy police response in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood was visible Tuesday night after reports of a man with a gun in a residence. Natalie Martinez reports.

Police say the call came in around 8:10 p.m. and that there were no reported injuries at the home in the 6900 block of South Shore Drive.

A SWAT team was on the scene.

Some residents were still in the building, but others in the neighborhood said they could not get into their homes.

“He just said to walk away from the building and you know we’ve just been standing out here for the last two hours,” resident Brandi Roberts said.

No further information was immediately available.