Person in Custody in Schaumburg Strangling Case: Police

A person was in custody Wednesday in relation to the strangling death of a woman whose body was found in a Schaumburg apartment after she failed to appear at Easter Sunday services, authorities said.

Police will hold a press conference and release more details Thursday at 10 a.m., the Schaumburg Police Department said in a news release.

“The Schaumburg Police Department worked persistently to ensure the safety of its residents to solve this horrific crime,” police said in a news release. “The detectives are still working with the Cook County States Attorney Office on this case."

Schaumburg police responded to a 911 call for a well-being check on Sunday at an apartment on the 2600 block of Clipper Drive. Friends of Tiffany Thrasher, 33, were waiting outside of the apartment when officers arrived on the scene, police said in a news release.

Police are waiting for crime lab results to confirm whether or not the woman was sexually assaulted, the department says.

Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said the friends called police after Thrasher didn't show up at church on Sunday--which they said was very unlike her.

Officers entered the residence and found Thrasher's body inside. After a death investigation, an autopsy was conducted and the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide by way of strangulation.

Police said Tuesday they believe the person who killed Thrasher entered the building through an unlocked ground-floor window.

Authorities were reminding residents to use a peephole or window to see who is at the door before opening it, to lock all windows and doors, trim trees and bushes obscuring windows or areas of your home and keep the area well lit.

Thrasher had a female roommate who was out of town for the holiday weekend, authorities said.

Neighbors say it was a typical, quiet Sunday until police swarmed the complex that morning.

Police say Thrasher was strangled sometime between Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11:45 a.m.

Her family said in a statement:

"We're grieving with family members. It's a personal loss to each of us."

They encourage anyone with information to come forward to the authorities.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon and Schaumburg police were investigating.