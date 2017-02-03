Police shot someone Friday night near the border of suburban Oak Park and Forest Park, according to police. Ash-har Quraishi reports. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Deputy Chief Mike Keating, of the Forest Park Police Department, said in a news release a vehicle reported stolen out of Glendale Heights was being pursued after a hit-and-run in Chicago. He said the incident was reported around 6:19 p.m. Chicago police saw the vehicle headed toward Oak Park near Jackson Boulevard and Central Avenue, he said.

A Forest Park police officer also spotted the vehicle and saw it stop at a traffic light.

“The vehicle turned back eastbound on Jackson in an attempt to elude the officer,” Keating said. “As the Forest Park Officer approached the vehicle on foot, the suspect vehicle began driving towards the officer, who was in front of the vehicle.”

Keating said the officer feared for his life and shot into the moving vehicle “striking the suspect,” who was pronounced dead.

A man whose apartment overlooks the stretch of Jackson Boulevard where the shooting occurred, said he heard five shots in rapid succession. He ran to his window to see an officer aiming his weapon at a silver sedan, he said.

“Saw the officer with his gun drawn, working his way around the car and yelling,” Michael De Luc said. “He opened the door, pulled the guy out, laid him on the ground right there.”

De Luc said police began performing CPR on person pulled from the car.

“No details are available for release at this time as the incident is actively being investigated,” Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Jason Bradley said.

Jackson east of Harlem was blocked as police worked the scene about 10: 15 p.m.

The ISP Public Integrity Task Force will be doing an independent investigation into the use of force, Bradley said.