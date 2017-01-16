What Obama and David Ross Have in Common

What do a powerful White Sox fan and a famed Chicago Cubs catcher have in common?

Many fans of the rivaling teams may not be able to come up with an answer for that, but for President Barack Obama and retired catcher David Ross, the answer is simple.

"We've both been on a yearlong retirement party," Obama said while honoring the Chicago Cubs at the White House during his final week as president.

The comment was one of many laughable moments to come out of Obama's speech Monday. And while there was plenty of laughter, there was also a deep appreciation and admiration from the Cubs' no. 1 Sox fan.

The Cubs' visit marked the last event to be held at the White House during Obama's preidency, Obama said.

"I will say to the Cubs it took you long enough," he said. "I've only got four days left."

But there is one thing about Ross' and Obama's retirements that makes the two a little different -- at least for now.

"Unlike grandpa, my team has not yet bought me a scooter with a motorized golf caddy but there’s still 4 days left, maybe I'll get that," the president joked.