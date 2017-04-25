New Jewel-Osco to Open in Woodlawn Next Year, City Says

A rendering of the new Jewel-Osco grocery store to open in 2018 in the city's Woodlawn community.

A Jewel-Osco grocery store with a drive-thru pharmacy will be built in Chicago’s Woodlawn community, the mayor’s office announced Tuesday.

The 48,000-square-foot store will be located at 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue will open in late 2018, the city says. It will employ about 200 full- and part-time workers and offer fresh produce, a deli counter and ready-to-eat meals.

“Today we are taking the next major step in the renaissance and resurgence happening across Woodlawn,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a news release. “This new grocery store will bring fresh food options to a community that is witnessing an unprecedented level of investment, growth and progress.”

The mayor’s office called the Jewel project the latest in a “surge of developments” along Cottage Grove near 61st Street—not far from the planned location of the Obama Presidential Center. MetroSquash, a recreational and educational center, the Woodlawn Resource Center, a new residence hall for University of Chicago, five new Preservation of Affordable Housing apartment buildings, coffee shops and more, the city says.

“Jewel-Osco firmly believes in the importance of investing in communities,” said Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco. “The decision to build a new store in the Woodlawn neighborhood underscores our dedication to the residents and the City of Chicago.”

Eearlier this week, Emanuel announced a planned modernization project for the 63rd and Cottage CTA station.