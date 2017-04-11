A 26-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department was involved in a fatal car accident Saturday, police announced Tuesday.

The accident, police say, occurred around 6:10 p.m. when an on-duty officer, driving a marked squad car, was involved in a collision with a Hyundai Elantra driven by 73-year-old Phyllis Davis at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Feldott Lane.

Davis, a Naperville resident, was transported to Edward Hospital where she later died, police said. The officer, who police did not identify, was transported, treated and released from the hospital.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation by the DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team.