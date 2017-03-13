Metra Trains Halted Near Elgin After Pedestrian Struck

Metra Milwaukee District West trains were stopped in both directions near Elgin after a train struck a pedestrian Monday, the rail agency said.
The train that struck the pedestrian, according to Metra, was #2237. Metra made the announcement about 6:42 p.m.
Extensive delays were expected for outbound trains but a specific time was not listed. Inbound trains were expected to be delayed around an hour to an hour and a half, Metra said.
No other information was immediately available.
