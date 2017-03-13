Metra Trains Halted Near Elgin After Pedestrian Struck | NBC Chicago
Metra Trains Halted Near Elgin After Pedestrian Struck

    Metra Milwaukee District West trains were stopped in both directions near Elgin after a train struck a pedestrian Monday, the rail agency said.

    The train that struck the pedestrian, according to Metra, was #2237. Metra made the announcement about 6:42 p.m.

    Extensive delays were expected for outbound trains but a specific time was not listed. Inbound trains were expected to be delayed around an hour to an hour and a half, Metra said.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

