See the Full Map of the 2017 Shamrock Shuffle Course

Whether you're running, jogging, walking or even watching runners take to Chicago streets during this year's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle event, you'll likely need to know where you're going.

The 4.97 miles and the new 2-mile walk will take enthusiasts, elite runners and spectators alike through some of the best sights Chicago’s Loop area has to offer.

Beginning in Millennium Parkand ending in the city's Grant Park area, here is a look at the course for both the 8K event and 2-mile walk.