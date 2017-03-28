A man tried to record a girl while she tried on clothes in a Target store dressing room in Palatine Sunday, police said.

Police say shortly before 4 p.m. a man held his cellphone under the fitting room door occupied by a minor as she tried on clothes at the store at 679 E. Dundee Road. The victim saw the phone and screamed, prompting the man to flee—but surveillance footage caught the man in the act, according to authorities.

Police noted the man's baseball hat which "appears to be black in color with 'Bauer' in yellow lettering offset on the front."

Target said in a statement:

“Our guests are at the center of everything we do and our commitment to creating a safe and secure shopping environment in our stores is unwavering. As a part this commitment to safety, we have robust procedures, policies and trainings in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work.”

Police were investigating Tuesday night and asked anyone with information about the case to call 847-359-9000.