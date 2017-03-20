Man Shot 6 Times While Entering Chicago Courthouse: Police | NBC Chicago
Man Shot 6 Times While Entering Chicago Courthouse: Police

    Jeff Lauksmen

    A 22-year-old man was shot six times while entering the Cook County Criminal Court building in Chicago Monday morning. 

    Around 9:30 a.m., the man was entering the courthouse in the 2600 block of South California when a white van drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, police said. 

    The man suffered six gunshot wounds to the groin and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. 

    Police said an offender was taken into custody a outside the courthouse and a weapon was recovered. Charges were pending as of 11 a.m. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

