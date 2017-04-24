Louis Vuitton Store on Magnificent Mile Robbed in Smash-and-Grab | NBC Chicago
Louis Vuitton Store on Magnificent Mile Robbed in Smash-and-Grab

By Susan Carlson

    A car full of robbers crashed into the downtown Chicago Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue overnight. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports.

    Masked thieves used two cars to smash their way into the Louis Vuitton store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile early Monday and then flee the scene, police said.

    Just after 12 a.m., police say a group of five robbers in a dark-colored vehicle rammed the front doors of the Louis Vuitton storefront at 919 N. Michigan Ave.

    Once inside the store, the intruders stole several high-end items before speeding off in a different SUV, leaving the first car behind, police said.

    The robbers crashed into a car that was on the street at the time while making their getaway, police said.

    No injuries were reported in the heist, according to police. No one is in custody.

